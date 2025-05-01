Multiple Choice
A ray of light is incident on a glass pane with an angle of 60°. The light partially reflects and partially refracts. What is the angle θ between the reflected and refracted rays?
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A ray of light is incident on a glass pane with an angle of 60°. The light partially reflects and partially refracts. What is the angle θ between the reflected and refracted rays?
A laser pointer emits a ray which enters a quartz crystal at an angle 50° with the normal to the surface of the crystal. The ray bends inside the crystal, making an angle of 30° with the normal. Find the index of refraction of quartz.