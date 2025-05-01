Multiple Choice
An object is placed to the left of a convex lens, an image is formed to the right of the lens. What is the focal length of this lens?
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An object is placed to the left of a convex lens, an image is formed 20cm to the right of the lens. What is the focal length of this lens?
You place a pencil in front of a concave lens with a focal length of . The magnification of the image is m=21. If you wanted to make the image even smaller, should you move the pencil closer to the lens or farther away?