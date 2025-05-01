Multiple Choice
You throw a rock off the top of a tall building at an upward angle of 15°. At t=3 s, the rock's horizontal displacement from you is 52m. How high does the rock get above the top of the building?
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You throw a rock off the top of a tall building at an upward angle of 15°. At t=3 s, the rock's horizontal displacement from you is 52m. How high does the rock get above the top of the building?
A ball is thrown from the top of a 50-m-tall building with a speed of 40 m/s at an angle of 37° above the horizontal. How far horizontally does the ball travel before hitting the ground?