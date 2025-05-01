Multiple Choice
A sphere hangs suspended by a light string, resting against a vertical wall. The sphere has a mass of 2 kg and the string makes an 80° angle with the horizontal. What is the force from the wall against the ball?
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A sphere hangs suspended by a light string, resting against a vertical wall. The sphere has a mass of 2 kg and the string makes an 80° angle with the horizontal. What is the force from the wall against the ball?
A chandelier is supported from the ceiling by 2 chains. Both chains make a 30° angle with the vertical. The tension in each chain is the same because of symmetry:T1=T2=50 N. What is the mass of the chandelier?