Multiple Choice
A 3-kg bucket is being pulled upwards by a cord. The tension in the cord is 35 N. What is the acceleration of the bucket? (The mass of the cord is negligible, which means you can assume mcord = 0.)
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A 3-kg bucket is being pulled upwards by a cord. The tension in the cord is 35 N. What is the acceleration of the bucket? (The mass of the cord is negligible, which means you can assume mcord = 0.)
The Mars Rover Perseverance weighed about 10,000 N while on Earth. After it reached the surface of Mars, it weighed about 3790 N. What is the gravitational acceleration on Mars?