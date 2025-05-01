Multiple Choice
The 12,000-kg Lunar Command Module is in a circular orbit above the Moon's surface. If it spends ¼ of its fuel energy ( J) bringing it to a circular orbit just above the surface, how high was its original orbit?
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The 12,000-kg Lunar Command Module is in a circular orbit above the Moon's surface. If it spends ¼ of its fuel energy ( J) bringing it to a circular orbit just above the surface, how high was its original orbit?
a) How much work do you have to do on a 100-kg payload to move it from Earth's surface to a height of 1000 km?
b) How much additional work must you do to put this payload into orbit at this altitude?