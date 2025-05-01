Multiple Choice
To pull a 51 kg crate across a rough floor, a worker applies a force of 100 N, directed 37°above the horizontal. The coefficient of friction is 0.16. If the crate moves 3.0 m, what is the total work done on the crate?
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To pull a 51 kg crate across a rough floor, a worker applies a force of 100 N, directed 37°above the horizontal. The coefficient of friction is 0.16. If the crate moves 3.0 m, what is the total work done on the crate?
You pull a 3kg box on a flat surface. The coefficient of kinetic friction is 0.6. When you pull the box horizontally through a distance of 10m, it accelerates at 2m/s2. Find the net work on the box.
A box slides across the floor with an initial speed of 3.5m/s. If the coefficient of kinetic friction is 0.15, how far will the box slide before stopping completely?