Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

What is the difference between speed and velocity in physics? Speed is a scalar quantity that describes how fast an object moves, giving only magnitude. Velocity is a vector quantity that describes both how fast and in which direction an object moves, giving both magnitude and direction.

What do speed and velocity have in common? Both speed and velocity measure how fast an object moves and have magnitude, but only velocity includes direction.

How do speed and velocity differ? Speed is a scalar and does not include direction, while velocity is a vector and includes both magnitude and direction.

Describe how velocity and speed are different. Velocity differs from speed because velocity includes both magnitude and direction, making it a vector, while speed only includes magnitude and is a scalar.

How is velocity different from speed? Velocity is different from speed because velocity specifies both the rate of motion and the direction, while speed only specifies the rate of motion.

How are speed and velocity related? Speed and velocity both describe how fast something moves, but velocity also includes direction, making it a vector, while speed is a scalar.