Vectors, Scalars, & Displacement quiz #3

1/13
  • What is the difference between speed and velocity in physics?
    Speed is a scalar quantity that describes how fast an object moves, giving only magnitude. Velocity is a vector quantity that describes both how fast and in which direction an object moves, giving both magnitude and direction.
  • What do speed and velocity have in common?
    Both speed and velocity measure how fast an object moves and have magnitude, but only velocity includes direction.
  • How do speed and velocity differ?
    Speed is a scalar and does not include direction, while velocity is a vector and includes both magnitude and direction.
  • Describe how velocity and speed are different.
    Velocity differs from speed because velocity includes both magnitude and direction, making it a vector, while speed only includes magnitude and is a scalar.
  • How is velocity different from speed?
    Velocity is different from speed because velocity specifies both the rate of motion and the direction, while speed only specifies the rate of motion.
  • How are speed and velocity related?
    Speed and velocity both describe how fast something moves, but velocity also includes direction, making it a vector, while speed is a scalar.
  • How are speed and velocity similar?
    Speed and velocity are similar because both measure the rate at which an object moves and have magnitude.
  • How are speed and velocity different?
    Speed is a scalar quantity with only magnitude, while velocity is a vector quantity with both magnitude and direction.
  • Force is a vector because it has both magnitude and what?
    Force is a vector because it has both magnitude and direction.
  • The main difference between speed and velocity involves what aspect of the measurement?
    The main difference between speed and velocity involves direction; velocity includes direction, while speed does not.
  • What is the magnitude of a force?
    The magnitude of a force is the size or amount of the force, measured in units such as newtons, without considering its direction.
  • What two parts make up velocity?
    Velocity is made up of magnitude (how fast) and direction (which way).
  • Why do we say that force is a vector quantity?
    Force is a vector quantity because it has both magnitude (size) and direction, which affects how and where the force acts.