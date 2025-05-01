Back
What is the difference between speed and velocity in physics? Speed is a scalar quantity that describes how fast an object moves, giving only magnitude. Velocity is a vector quantity that describes both how fast and in which direction an object moves, giving both magnitude and direction. What do speed and velocity have in common? Both speed and velocity measure how fast an object moves and have magnitude, but only velocity includes direction. How do speed and velocity differ? Speed is a scalar and does not include direction, while velocity is a vector and includes both magnitude and direction. Describe how velocity and speed are different. Velocity differs from speed because velocity includes both magnitude and direction, making it a vector, while speed only includes magnitude and is a scalar. How is velocity different from speed? Velocity is different from speed because velocity specifies both the rate of motion and the direction, while speed only specifies the rate of motion. How are speed and velocity related? Speed and velocity both describe how fast something moves, but velocity also includes direction, making it a vector, while speed is a scalar. How are speed and velocity similar? Speed and velocity are similar because both measure the rate at which an object moves and have magnitude. How are speed and velocity different? Speed is a scalar quantity with only magnitude, while velocity is a vector quantity with both magnitude and direction. Force is a vector because it has both magnitude and what? Force is a vector because it has both magnitude and direction. The main difference between speed and velocity involves what aspect of the measurement? The main difference between speed and velocity involves direction; velocity includes direction, while speed does not. What is the magnitude of a force? The magnitude of a force is the size or amount of the force, measured in units such as newtons, without considering its direction. What two parts make up velocity? Velocity is made up of magnitude (how fast) and direction (which way). Why do we say that force is a vector quantity? Force is a vector quantity because it has both magnitude (size) and direction, which affects how and where the force acts.
Vectors, Scalars, & Displacement quiz #3
