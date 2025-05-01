Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How can the motion of a projectile be analyzed to solve problems? Projectile motion can be analyzed by decomposing it into horizontal (X-axis) and vertical (Y-axis) components, using constant velocity equations for the X-axis and kinematic equations for the Y-axis, and identifying points of interest and intervals for applying the correct equations.

What is the shape of the path followed by an object in projectile motion under gravity? The path is a parabola due to the combination of constant horizontal velocity and vertical acceleration from gravity. This results in a curved, two-dimensional trajectory.

Why is the acceleration in the x-axis zero for projectile motion problems? There are no forces acting horizontally on the projectile after launch, so the horizontal acceleration is zero. This means the horizontal velocity remains constant throughout the motion.

How do you determine the initial velocity components for a horizontally launched projectile? The initial velocity in the x-axis is equal to the given launch speed, and the initial velocity in the y-axis is zero. This is because the launch is perfectly horizontal, making the angle with the x-axis zero degrees.

What convention is typically used for positive and negative directions in projectile motion problems? Upward and to the right are usually considered positive directions. Downward displacements and velocities are therefore negative.

When solving for time in projectile motion, why might you need to use the y-axis equations instead of the x-axis equation? If you do not know the horizontal displacement, you cannot solve for time using the x-axis equation. In such cases, you use the y-axis kinematic equations, which often have enough known variables to solve for time.