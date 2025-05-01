Problem 6.80b

A plumb bob (a mass m hanging on a string) is deflected from the vertical by an angle θ due to a massive mountain nearby (Fig. 6–37).

(b) Make a rough estimate of the mass of Mt. Everest, assuming it has the shape of a cone 4000 m high and base of diameter 4000 m. Assume its mass per unit volume is 3000kg per m³.

<IMAGE>