1. Intro to Physics Units
Solving Density Problems
8:17 minutes
Problem 6.80b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A plumb bob (a mass m hanging on a string) is deflected from the vertical by an angle θ due to a massive mountain nearby (Fig. 6–37).
(b) Make a rough estimate of the mass of Mt. Everest, assuming it has the shape of a cone 4000 m high and base of diameter 4000 m. Assume its mass per unit volume is 3000kg per m³.
<IMAGE>
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:8m
Play a video:
4
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 6 videos