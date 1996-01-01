The following formula estimates an average person's lung capacity V (in liters, where 1 L = 10³ cm³):





V = 4.1H ― 0.018A ―2.7 ,

where H and A are the person's height (in meters) and age (in years), respectively. In this formula, what are the units of the numbers 4.1, 0.018, and 2.7?