1. Intro to Physics Units
Dimensional Analysis
Problem 77/1
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The following formula estimates an average person's lung capacity V (in liters, where 1 L = 10³ cm³):
V = 4.1H ― 0.018A ―2.7 ,
where H and A are the person's height (in meters) and age (in years), respectively. In this formula, what are the units of the numbers 4.1, 0.018, and 2.7?
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
16
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Dimensional Analysis with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 5 videos