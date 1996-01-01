(II) (a) Show that the following combination of the three fundamental constants of nature that we used in Example 1–10 (that is G, c, and h) forms a quantity with the dimensions of time:





tₚ = √Gh/c⁵





This quantity, tₚ, is called the Planck time and is thought to be the earliest time, after the creation of the Universe, at which the currently known laws of physics can be applied.