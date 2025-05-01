Problem 14

(a) Explain why the secondary maxima in the single-slit diffraction pattern do not occur precisely at β/2 = (m + 1/2)π where m = 1, 2, 3, ... .

(b) By differentiating Eq. 35–7 with respect to β show that the secondary maxima occur when β/2 satisfies the relation tan(β/2) = β/2.

(c) Carefully and precisely plot the curves y = β/2 and y = tan β/2. From their intersections, determine the values of β for the first and second secondary maxima. What is the percent difference from β/2 = (m + 1/2)π?