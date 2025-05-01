Problem 1a
The emf phasor in FIGURE EX32.1 is shown at t = 2.0 ms. What is the angular frequency ω? Assume this is the first rotation.
Problem 1b
The emf phasor in FIGURE EX32.1 is shown at t = 2.0 ms. What is the peak value of the emf?
Problem 7a
A 0.30 μF capacitor is connected across an AC generator that produces a peak voltage of 10 V. What is the peak current to and from the capacitor if the emf frequency is 100 Hz?
Problem 7b
A 0.30 μF capacitor is connected across an AC generator that produces a peak voltage of 10 V. What is the peak current to and from the capacitor if the emf frequency is 100 kHz?
Problem 8a
The peak current to and from a capacitor is 10 mA. What is the peak current if the emf frequency is doubled?
Problem 8b
The peak current to and from a capacitor is 10 mA. What is the peak current if the emf peak voltage is doubled (at the original frequency)?
Problem 10
A capacitor is connected to a 15 kHz oscillator. The peak current is 65 mA when the rms voltage is 6.0 V. What is the value of the capacitance C?
Problem 11a
A 20 nF capacitor is connected across an AC generator that produces a peak voltage of 5.0 V. At what frequency f is the peak current 50 mA?
Problem 11b
A 20 nF capacitor is connected across an AC generator that produces a peak voltage of 5.0 V. What is the instantaneous value of the emf at the instant when iC = IC?
Problem 12a
A capacitor has a peak current of 330 μA when the peak voltage at 250 kHz is 2.2 V. What is the capacitance?
Problem 12b
A capacitor has a peak current of 330 μA when the peak voltage at 250 kHz is 2.2 V. If the peak voltage is held constant, what is the peak current at 500 kHz?
Problem 15
A high-pass RC filter with a crossover frequency of 1000 Hz uses a 100 Ω resistor. What is the value of the capacitor?
Problem 17a
A low-pass filter consists of a 100 μF capacitor in series with a 159 Ω resistor. The circuit is driven by an AC source with a peak voltage of 5.00 V. What is the crossover frequency fc?
Problem 18
A high-pass RC filter is connected to an AC source with a peak voltage of 10.0 V. The peak capacitor voltage is 6.0 V. What is the peak resistor voltage?
Problem 19a
What are VR and VC if the emf frequency in FIGURE EX32.19 is 2.5 kHz?
Problem 19b
What are VR and VC if the emf frequency in FIGURE EX32.19 is 25 kHz?
Problem 22b
The peak current through an inductor is 10 mA. What is the peak current if the emf peak voltage is doubled (at the original frequency)?
Problem 24a
FIGURE EX32.24 shows voltage and current graphs for an inductor. What is the emf frequency f?
Problem 24b
FIGURE EX32.24 shows voltage and current graphs for an inductor. What is the value of the inductance L?
Problem 26
An inductor is connected to a 15 kHz oscillator. The peak current is 65 mA when the rms voltage is 6.0 V. What is the value of the inductance L?
Problem 27a
A series RLC circuit has a 200 kHz resonance frequency. What is the resonance frequency if the resistor value is doubled?
Problem 27b
A series RLC circuit has a 200 kHz resonance frequency. What is the resonance frequency if the capacitor value is doubled?
Problem 28
A series RLC circuit has a 200 kHz resonance frequency. What is the resonance frequency if the capacitor value is doubled and, at the same time, the inductor value is halved?
Problem 32a
For the circuit of FIGURE EX32.32, What is the resonance frequency, in both rad/s and Hz?
Problem 32b
For the circuit of FIGURE EX32.32, Find VR and VL at resonance.
Problem 33a
For the circuit of FIGURE EX32.33, What is the resonance frequency, in both rad/s and Hz?
Problem 34
The heating element of a toaster dissipates 1500 W when connected to a 120 V/60 Hz power line. What is its resistance?
Problem 36
A resistor dissipates 2.0 W when the rms voltage of the emf is 10.0 V. At what rms voltage will the resistor dissipate 10.0 W?
Problem 38
The motor of an electric drill draws a 3.5 A rms current at the power-line voltage of 120 V rms. What is the motor's power if the current lags the voltage by 20°?
Problem 39
A series RLC circuit with a 100 Ω resistor dissipates 80 W when attached to a 120 V/60 Hz power line. What is the power factor?
Ch 32: AC Circuits
