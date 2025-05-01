Problem 38a

FIGURE P31.38 shows the electric field inside a cylinder of radius R = 3.0 R=3.0 mm. The field strength is increasing with time as E = 1.0 × 10 8 t 2 E=1.0\times10^8t^{ 2} V/m, where t is in s. The electric field outside the cylinder is always zero, and the field inside the cylinder was zero for t < 0 t<0 . Find an expression for the electric flux Φ e Φ_e through the entire cylinder as a function of time.