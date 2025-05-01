Problem 1a
A diesel engine performs J of mechanical work and discards J of heat each cycle. How much heat must be supplied to the engine in each cycle?
Problem 6a
Calculate the theoretical efficiency for an Otto-cycle engine with and .
Problem 7a
The Otto-cycle engine in a Mercedes-Benz SLK230 has a compression ratio of . What is the ideal efficiency of the engine? Use .
Problem 8
The coefficient of performance is a dimensionless quantity. Its value is independent of the units used for and , as long as the same units, such as watts, are used for both quantities. However, it is common practice to express in Btu/h and in watts. When these mixed units are used, the ratio is called the energy efficiency ratio (). If a room air conditioner has , what is its ?
Problem 11
A refrigerator has a coefficient of performance of , runs on an input of W of electrical power, and keeps its inside compartment at °C. If you put a dozen -L plastic bottles of water at °C into this refrigerator, how long will it take for them to be cooled down to °C? (Ignore any heat that leaves the plastic.)
Problem 12a
A Carnot engine is operated between two heat reservoirs at temperatures of K and K. If the engine receives kJ of heat energy from the reservoir at K in each cycle, how many joules per cycle does it discard to the reservoir at K?
Problem 12b
A Carnot engine is operated between two heat reservoirs at temperatures of K and K. How much mechanical work is performed by the engine during each cycle?
Problem 12c
A Carnot engine is operated between two heat reservoirs at temperatures of K and K. What is the thermal efficiency of the engine?
Problem 16a
A certain brand of freezer is advertised to use kWh of energy per year. Assuming the freezer operates for hours each day, how much power does it require while operating?
Problem 16c
A certain brand of freezer is advertised to use kWh of energy per year. What is the theoretical maximum amount of ice this freezer could make in an hour, starting with water at °C?
Problem 17a
A Carnot refrigerator is operated between two heat reservoirs at temperatures of K and K. If in each cycle the refrigerator receives J of heat energy from the reservoir at K, how many joules of heat energy does it deliver to the reservoir at K?
Problem 17b
A Carnot refrigerator is operated between two heat reservoirs at temperatures of K and K. If the refrigerator completes cycles each minute, what power input is required to operate it?
Problem 17c
A Carnot refrigerator is operated between two heat reservoirs at temperatures of K and K. What is the coefficient of performance of the refrigerator?
Problem 18
A Carnot heat engine uses a hot reservoir consisting of a large amount of boiling water and a cold reservoir consisting of a large tub of ice and water. In minutes of operation, the heat rejected by the engine melts kg of ice. During this time, how much work is performed by the engine?
Problem 20
A -kg block of ice at °C falls into the ocean and melts. The average temperature of the ocean is °C, including all the deep water. By how much does the change of this ice to water at °C alter the entropy of the world? Does the entropy increase or decrease? (Hint: Do you think that the ocean temperature will change appreciably as the ice melts?)
Problem 21a
A sophomore with nothing better to do adds heat to kg of ice at °C until it is all melted. What is the change in entropy of the water?
Problem 22a
You decide to take a nice hot bath but discover that your thoughtless roommate has used up most of the hot water. You fill the tub with kg of °C water and attempt to warm it further by pouring in kg of boiling water from the stove. Is this a reversible or an irreversible process? Use physical reasoning to explain.
Problem 23a
A -kg block of ice at °C melts to liquid water at °C inside a large room at °C. Treat the ice and the room as an isolated system, and assume that the room is large enough for its temperature change to be ignored. Is the melting of the ice reversible or irreversible? Explain, using simple physical reasoning without resorting to any equations.
Problem 24a
You make tea with kg of °C water and let it cool to room temperature (°C). Calculate the entropy change of the water while it cools.
Problem 29a
Two moles of an ideal gas occupy a volume . The gas expands isothermally and reversibly to a volume . Is the velocity distribution changed by the isothermal expansion? Explain.
Problem 30a
A box is separated by a partition into two parts of equal volume. The left side of the box contains molecules of nitrogen gas; the right side contains molecules of oxygen gas. The two gases are at the same temperature. The partition is punctured, and equilibrium is eventually attained. Assume that the volume of the box is large enough for each gas to undergo a free expansion and not change temperature. On average, how many molecules of each type will there be in either half of the box?
Problem 31
A lonely party balloon with a volume of L and containing mol of air is left behind to drift in the temporarily uninhabited and depressurized International Space Station. Sunlight coming through a porthole heats and explodes the balloon, causing the air in it to undergo a free expansion into the empty station, whose total volume is m3. Calculate the entropy change of the air during the expansion.
