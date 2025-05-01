Problem 8

The coefficient of performance K = H / P K = H/P is a dimensionless quantity. Its value is independent of the units used for H H and P P , as long as the same units, such as watts, are used for both quantities. However, it is common practice to express H H in Btu/h and P P in watts. When these mixed units are used, the ratio H / P H/P is called the energy efficiency ratio ( E E R EER ). If a room air conditioner has K = 3.0 K = 3.0 , what is its E E R EER ?