Entropy and the Second Law of Thermodynamics
Problem 20f
A 4.50-kg block of ice at 0.00°C falls into the ocean and melts. The average temperature of the ocean is 3.50°C, including all the deep water. By how much does the change of this ice to water at 3.50°C alter the entropy of the world? Does the entropy increase or decrease? (Hint: Do you think that the ocean temperature will change appreciably as the ice melts?)
