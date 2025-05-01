Problem 2
Parallel rays of green mercury light with a wavelength of 546 nm pass through a slit covering a lens with a focal length of 60.0 cm. In the focal plane of the lens, the distance from the central maximum to the first minimum is 8.65 mm. What is the width of the slit?
Problem 3
Light of wavelength 585 nm falls on a slit 0.0666 mm wide. (a) On a very large and distant screen, how many totally dark fringes (indicating complete cancellation) will there be, including both sides of the central bright spot? Solve this problem without calculating all the angles! (Hint: What is the largest that sin u can be? What does this tell you is the largest that m can be?) (b) At what angle will the dark fringe that is most distant from the central bright fringe occur?
Problem 5
Diffraction occurs for all types of waves, including sound waves. High-frequency sound from a distant source with wavelength 9.00 cm passes through a slit 12.0 cm wide. A microphone is placed 8.00 m directly in front of the center of the slit, corresponding to point O in Fig. 36.5a . The microphone is then moved in a direction perpendicular to the line from the center of the slit to point O. At what distances from O will the intensity detected by the microphone be zero?
Problem 7a
A series of parallel linear water wave fronts are traveling directly toward the shore at 15.0 cm/s on an otherwise placid lake. A long concrete barrier that runs parallel to the shore at a distance of 3.20 m away has a hole in it. You count the wave crests and observe that 75.0 of them pass by each minute, and you also observe that no waves reach the shore at ±61.3 cm from the point directly opposite the hole, but waves do reach the shore everywhere within this distance. How wide is the hole in the barrier?
Problem 7b
A series of parallel linear water wave fronts are traveling directly toward the shore at 15.0 cm/s on an otherwise placid lake. A long concrete barrier that runs parallel to the shore at a distance of 3.20 m away has a hole in it. You count the wave crests and observe that 75.0 of them pass by each minute, and you also observe that no waves reach the shore at ±61.3 cm from the point directly opposite the hole, but waves do reach the shore everywhere within this distance. At what other angles do you find no waves hitting the shore?
Problem 13
Monochromatic light of wavelength 580 nm passes through a single slit and the diffraction pattern is observed on a screen. Both the source and screen are far enough from the slit for Fraunhofer diffraction to apply. (a) If the first diffraction minima are at ±90.0°, so the central maximum completely fills the screen, what is the width of the slit? (b) For the width of the slit as calculated in part (a), what is the ratio of the intensity at θ = 45.0° to the intensity at θ = 0?
Problem 15a
A slit 0.240 mm wide is illuminated by parallel light rays of wavelength 540 nm. The diffraction pattern is observed on a screen that is 3.00 m from the slit. The intensity at the center of the central maximum (θ = 0°) is 6.00 x 10-6 W/m2. What is the distance on the screen from the center of the central maximum to the first minimum?
Problem 15b
A slit 0.240 mm wide is illuminated by parallel light rays of wavelength 540 nm. The diffraction pattern is observed on a screen that is 3.00 m from the slit. The intensity at the center of the central maximum (θ = 0°) is 6.00 x 10-6 W/m2. What is the intensity at a point on the screen midway between the center of the central maximum and the first minimum?
Problem 16
Monochromatic light of wavelength 592 nm from a distant source passes through a slit that is 0.0290 mm wide. In the resulting diffraction pattern, the intensity at the center of the central maximum (θ = 0°) is 4.00x10-5 W/m2. What is the intensity at a point on the screen that corresponds to θ = 1.20°?
Problem 17a
A single-slit diffraction pattern is formed by monochromatic electromagnetic radiation from a distant source passing through a slit 0.105 mm wide. At the point in the pattern 3.25° from the center of the central maximum, the total phase difference between wavelets from the top and bottom of the slit is 56.0 rad. What is the wavelength of the radiation?
Problem 17b
A single-slit diffraction pattern is formed by monochromatic electromagnetic radiation from a distant source passing through a slit 0.105 mm wide. At the point in the pattern 3.25° from the center of the central maximum, the total phase difference between wavelets from the top and bottom of the slit is 56.0 rad. What is the intensity at this point, if the intensity at the center of the central maximum is I0?
Problem 18
Parallel rays of monochromatic light with wavelength 568 nm illuminate two identical slits and produce an interference pattern on a screen that is 75.0 cm from the slits. The centers of the slits are 0.640 mm apart and the width of each slit is 0.434 mm. If the intensity at the center of the central maximum is 5.00 x 10-4 W/m2, what is the intensity at a point on the screen that is 0.900 mm from the center of the central maximum?
Problem 22
Laser light of wavelength 500.0 nm illuminates two identical slits, producing an interference pattern on a screen 90.0 cm from the slits. The bright bands are 1.00 cm apart, and the third bright bands on either side of the central maximum are missing in the pattern. Find the width and the separation of the two slits.
Problem 23
When laser light of wavelength 632.8 nm passes through a diffraction grating, the first bright spots occur at ±17.8° from the central maximum. (a) What is the line density (in lines/cm) of this grating? (b) How many additional bright spots are there beyond the first bright spots, and at what angles do they occur?
Problem 25
If a diffraction grating produces its third-order bright band at an angle of 78.4° for light of wavelength 681 nm, find (a) the number of slits per centimeter for the grating and (b) the angular location of the first-order and second-order bright bands. (c) Will there be a fourth-order bright band? Explain.
Problem 26
If a diffraction grating produces a third-order bright spot for red light (of wavelength 700 nm) at 65.0° from the central maximum, at what angle will the second-order bright spot be for violet light (of wavelength 400 nm)?
Problem 28a
The wavelength range of the visible spectrum is approximately 380–750 nm. White light falls at normal incidence on a diffraction grating that has 350 slits/mm. Find the angular width of the visible spectrum in the first order.
Problem 29
(a) What is the wavelength of light that is deviated in the first order through an angle of 13.5° by a transmission grating having 5000 slits/cm? (b) What is the second-order deviation of this wavelength? Assume normal incidence.
Problem 30
A laser beam of wavelength λ = 632.8 nm shines at normal incidence on the reflective side of a compact disc. (a) The tracks of tiny pits in which information is coded onto the CD are 1.60 μm apart. For what angles of reflection (measured from the normal) will the intensity of light be maximum? (b) On a DVD, the tracks are only 0.740 μm apart. Repeat the calculation of part (a) for the DVD.
Problem 34a
If the planes of a crystal are 3.50 Å (1 Å = 10-10 m = 1 Ångstrom unit) apart, what wavelength of electromagnetic waves is needed so that the first strong interference maximum in the Bragg reflection occurs when the waves strike the planes at an angle of 22.0°, and in what part of the electromagnetic spectrum do these waves lie?
Problem 39
Two satellites at an altitude of 1200 km are separated by 28 km. If they broadcast 3.6 cm microwaves, what minimum receiving-dish diameter is needed to resolve (by Rayleigh’s criterion) the two transmissions?
Problem 40
If you can read the bottom row of your doctor’s eye chart, your eye has a resolving power of 1 arcminute, equal to 1/60 degree. If this resolving power is diffraction-limited, to what effective diameter of your eye’s optical system does this correspond? Use Rayleigh’s criterion and assume λ = 550 nm.
Problem 41
The VLBA (Very Long Baseline Array) uses a number of individual radio telescopes to make one unit having an equivalent diameter of about 8000 km. When this radio telescope is focusing radio waves of wavelength 2.0 cm, what would have to be the diameter of the mirror of a visible-light telescope focusing light of wavelength 550 nm so that the visible-light telescope has the same resolution as the radio telescope?
Problem 43a
The Hubble Space Telescope has an aperture of 2.4 m and focuses visible light (380 - 750 nm). The Arecibo radio telescope in Puerto Rico is 305 m (1000 ft) in diameter (it is built in a mountain valley) and focuses radio waves of wavelength 75 cm. Under optimal viewing conditions, what is the smallest crater that each of these telescopes could resolve on our moon?
Problem 44
A wildlife photographer uses a moderate telephoto lens of focal length 135 mm and maximum aperture f/4.00 to photograph a bear that is 11.5 m away. Assume the wavelength is 550 nm. (a) What is the width of the smallest feature on the bear that this lens can resolve if it is opened to its maximum aperture? (b) If, to gain depth of field, the photographer stops the lens down to f/22.0, what would be the width of the smallest resolvable feature on the bear?
