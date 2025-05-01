Problem 7b

A series of parallel linear water wave fronts are traveling directly toward the shore at 15.0 cm/s on an otherwise placid lake. A long concrete barrier that runs parallel to the shore at a distance of 3.20 m away has a hole in it. You count the wave crests and observe that 75.0 of them pass by each minute, and you also observe that no waves reach the shore at ±61.3 cm from the point directly opposite the hole, but waves do reach the shore everywhere within this distance. At what other angles do you find no waves hitting the shore?