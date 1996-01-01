34. Wave Optics
Single Slit Diffraction
Problem 36i
Monochromatic light of wavelength 592 nm from a distant source passes through a slit that is 0.0290 mm wide. In the resulting diffraction pattern, the intensity at the center of the central maximum (u = 0°) is 4.00x10-5 W/m2. What is the intensity at a point on the screen that corresponds to u = 1.20°?
