34. Wave Optics
Young's Double Slit Experiment
11:13 minutes
Problem 36a
Parallel rays of monochromatic light with wavelength 568 nm illuminate two identical slits and produce an interference pattern on a screen that is 75.0 cm from the slits. The centers of the slits are 0.640 mm apart and the width of each slit is 0.434 mm. If the intensity at the center of the central maximum is 5.00x10^-4 W/m2, what is the intensity at a point on the screen that is 0.900 mm from the center of the central maximum?
11m
