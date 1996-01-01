34. Wave Optics
Single Slit Diffraction
Problem 36a
Parallel rays of green mercury light with a wavelength of 546 nm pass through a slit covering a lens with a focal length of 60.0 cm. In the focal plane of the lens, the distance from the central maximum to the first minimum is 8.65 mm. What is the width of the slit?
3
