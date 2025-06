Problem 3d

A factory worker pushes a  30.0 30.0 30.0-kg crate a distance of  4.5 4.5 4.5 m along a level floor at constant velocity by pushing horizontally on it. The coefficient of kinetic friction between the crate and the floor is  0.25 0.25 0.25. How much work is done on the crate by the normal force? By gravity?