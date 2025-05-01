Problem 3d

A factory worker pushes a ﻿ 30.0 30.0 30.0﻿-kg crate a distance of ﻿ 4.5 4.5 4.5﻿ m along a level floor at constant velocity by pushing horizontally on it. The coefficient of kinetic friction between the crate and the floor is ﻿ 0.25 0.25 0.25﻿. How much work is done on the crate by the normal force? By gravity?