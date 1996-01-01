Channels
9. Work & Energy
Power
Problem
A 20.0-kg rock is sliding on a rough, horizontal surface at 8.00 m/s and eventually stops due to friction. The coefficient of kinetic friction between the rock and the surface is 0.200. What average power is produced by friction as the rock stops?
Relevant Solution
3m
Related Videos
Related Practice
Anderson Video - Power
by Professor Anderson
73 views
Anderson Video - Hydroelectric Dam
by Professor Anderson
31 views
Anderson Video - Your Electric Bill
by Professor Anderson
39 views
Power
by Patrick Ford
261 views
2
Calculating Power in Physics: Example Problems
by Step by Step Science
122 views
Average power output for a crane lifting a load.
by Zak's Lab
43 views
Introduction to power: definition, examples, power vs. time graphs, constant velocity power formula.
by Zak's Lab
105 views
Power: Introduction
by Jennifer Cash
28 views
Power of Pushing a Box
by Patrick Ford
156 views
Power of a Winch on an Incline
by Patrick Ford
257 views
1
