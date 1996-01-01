Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

You throw a 3.00-N rock vertically into the air from ground level. You observe that when it is 15.0 m above the ground, it is traveling at 25.0 m/s upward. Use the work–energy theorem to find (b) its maximum height.

Relevant Solution
