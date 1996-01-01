Channels
Recent Channels
Physics
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Sciences
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Back
9. Work & Energy
Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
Problem
You throw a 3.00-N rock vertically into the air from ground level. You observe that when it is 15.0 m above the ground, it is traveling at 25.0 m/s upward. Use the work–energy theorem to find (b) its maximum height.
Show Answer
Relevant Solution
7m
Play a video:
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Anderson Video - Work Lowering an Object
by Professor Anderson
74 views
Work Energy Principle
by Bozeman Science
69 views
Work done by a constant force on a brick, and final speed. Includes friction.
by Zak's Lab
77 views
Calculating Net Work
by Patrick Ford
371 views
2
Calculating work done by drag in a vertical fall. Work done by gravity and drag given final speed.
by Zak's Lab
56 views
Calculating total work and final speed when the force is constant over time.
by Zak's Lab
35 views
Calculating net work and final speed, with applied force at an angle and friction.
by Zak's Lab
51 views
Physics Lesson: Kinetic Energy and Work, Conservation Part 3 Help Lesson
by Physicshelp Canada
29 views
Physics Lesson: Kinetic Energy and Work, Conservation Part 2 Help Lesson
by Physicshelp Canada
33 views
Work - Kinetic Energy Theorem
by Jennifer Cash
98 views
Work: Introduction
by Jennifer Cash
31 views
The Work-Energy Theorem
by Patrick Ford
264 views
Net Work & Constant Speed
by Patrick Ford
199 views
1
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.