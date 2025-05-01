Problem 19c

When jumping straight up from a crouched position, an average person can reach a maximum height of about ﻿ 60 60 60﻿ cm. During the jump, the person's body from the knees up typically rises a distance of around ﻿ 50 50 50﻿ cm. To keep the calculations simple and yet get a reasonable result, assume that the entire body rises this much during the jump. In terms of this jumper's weight w, what force does the ground exert on him or her during the jump?