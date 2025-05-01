Problem 3

An electron is moving as a free particle in the − x -x -direction with momentum that has magnitude 4.50 × 10 − 24 4.50\times10^{-24} kg*m/s. Let k 2 = 3 k 1 = 3 k k_2 = 3k_1 = 3k . At t = 0 t = 0 , the probability distribution func­tion ∣ Ψ ( x , t ) ∣ 2 |Ψ(x, t)|^2 has a maximum at x = 0 x = 0 .

(a) What is the smallest positive value of x x for which the probability distribution function has a maximum at time t = 2 π ω t=\frac{2\pi}{\omega} , where ω = h k 2 / 2 m ω = hk^2/2m ?