Recall that ( ∣ ψ ∣ 2 ) d x (|ψ|^2)dx is the probability of finding the par­ticle that has normalized wave function ψ ( x ) ψ(x) in the interval x x to x + d x x+dx . Consider a particle in a box with rigid walls at x = 0 x = 0 and x = L x = L . Let the particle be in the ground level and use ψ n ψ_n as given in Eq. ( 40.35 40.35 ) ψ n ( x ) = 2 L s i n [ ( n π x L ) ] \psi_{n}(x)=\sqrt{\frac{2}{L}}sin[(\frac{n\pi x}{L})] where n = 1 , 2 , 3 , … n=1,2,3,\ldots .

(a) For which values of x x , if any, in the range from 0 0 to L L is the probability of finding the particle zero?

(b) For which values of x x is the probability highest?