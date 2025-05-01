Prealgebra & Beginning Algebra
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x−int:(4,0)x-int:\(\left\)(4,0\(\right\))
y−int:(0,3)y-int:\(\left\)(0,3\(\right\))
y−int:(0,−3)y-int:\(\left\)(0,-3\(\right\))
x−int:(−4,0)x-int:\(\left\)(-4,0\(\right\))x−int:(−4,0)
y−int:(0,3)y-int:\(\left\)(0,3\(\right\))y−int:(0,3)
y−int:(0,−3)y-int:\(\left\)(0,-3\(\right\))y−int:(0,−3)
Master Identifying x & y Intercepts with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Find the xx and yy-intercepts of the line 2x+3y=122x+3y=12.