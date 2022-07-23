Table of contents
- 1. Whole Numbers1h 55m
- 2. Integers1h 7m
- 3. Introduction to Solving Equations and Problem Solving Coming soon
- 4. Fractions1h 29m
- 5. Decimals1h 20m
- 6. Ratio, Proportion, and Percent2h 1m
- 7. Graphing and Introduction to Statistics Coming soon
- 8. Geometry49m
- 9. Measurement52m
- 10. Linear Equations and Inequalities6h 29m
- The Distributive Property17m
- Evaluating Expressions15m
- Review: Addition and Subtraction Properties of Equality41m
- Review: Multiplication and Division Properties of Equality30m
- Solving Linear Equations1h 14m
- Introduction to Problem Solving37m
- Formulas21m
- Review: Percent Problem Solving59m
- Mixture Problem Solving43m
- Linear Inequalities in One Variable46m
- 11. Graphing Linear Equations and Inequalities4h 58m
- 12. Systems of Linear Equations1h 43m
- 13. Exponents and Polynomials3h 55m
- Review: Evaluating Exponents29m
- The Product Rule10m
- Intro to the Power Rules18m
- The Power of a Quotient Rule18m
- Negative Exponents28m
- The Quotient Rule13m
- Simplifying Exponential Expressions Using All Exponent Rules6m
- Intro to Polynomials21m
- Adding and Subtracting Polynomials20m
- Multiplying Polynomials33m
- Special Products34m
- 14. Factoring Polynomials2h 42m
- 15. Rational Expressions and Equations3h 40m
- Simplifying Rational Expressions39m
- Multiplying And Dividing Rational Expressions25m
- Adding and Subtracting Rational Expressions with Common Denominators19m
- Least Common Denominators32m
- Adding and Subtracting Rational Expressions with Different Denominators32m
- Rational Equations44m
- Direct & Inverse Variation27m
- 16. Roots and Radicals2h 46m
- 17. Quadratic Equations1h 55m
2. Integers
Dividing Integers
2. Integers
Dividing Integers: Videos & Practice Problems
0
Concept
Dividing Integers
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
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Follow along with each video using our printable worksheets
0
Problem
Divide.
(A)
A
4
B
−4
C
312
D
−3−12
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0
Problem
Divide.
(B)
A
17
B
21
C
−21
D
−17
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0
Problem
Divide.
(C)
A
16
B
−16
C
1
D
−1
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0
Problem
Translate each phrase, then simplify.
(A) The quotient of and
A
B
C
D
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0
Problem
Translate each phrase, then simplify.
(B) divided by
A
B
C
D
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0
Example
Dividing Integers Example 1
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
0
Problem
Translate each phrase to an algebraic expression. Use to represent “a number.”
(A) Divide a number by
A
B
C
D
The phrase can not be translated to algebraic expression
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0
Problem
Translate each phrase to an algebraic expression. Use to represent “a number.”
(B) The product of and a number.
A
B
C
D
The phrase can not be translated to algebraic expression
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0
Problem
If I owe \$480 on a loan that will be paid in equal installments over 6 months, what will be the amount charged each month?
A
-\$80
B
\$80
C
-\$8
D
\$8
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