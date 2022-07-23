Factoring special polynomials often involves recognizing common patterns, one of the most important being the difference of squares. This occurs when an expression is the subtraction of two perfect square terms. The difference of squares can be factored using the formula:

\[a^2 - b^2 = (a + b)(a - b)\]

This formula is derived from the product of conjugates, where multiplying the sum and difference of the same two terms results in the difference of their squares. To apply this factoring method, the polynomial must meet two key criteria: it must consist of exactly two terms, both of which are perfect squares, and these terms must be separated by a subtraction sign.

For example, consider the polynomial \(x^2 - 4\). Here, \(x^2\) is a perfect square (since \(x \times x = x^2\)), and \(4\) is also a perfect square (since \(2 \times 2 = 4\)). Because the terms are separated by subtraction, this fits the difference of squares pattern. Using the formula, it factors as:

\[x^2 - 4 = (x + 2)(x - 2)\]

It is important to note that this method does not apply to sums of squares, such as \(a^2 + b^2\), which cannot be factored over the real numbers using this formula.

Applying this to other examples, consider \(16 - 9x^2\). Both \(16\) and \$9x^2\( are perfect squares since \(16 = 4^2\) and \(9x^2 = (3x)^2\). The expression is a difference, so it factors as:

\[16 - 9x^2 = (4 + 3x)(4 - 3x)\]

On the other hand, an expression like \)y^2 + 25$ is a sum of squares, not a difference, and thus cannot be factored using this method.

Understanding how to identify and factor the difference of squares is a fundamental skill in algebra that simplifies polynomial expressions and solves equations efficiently. Always verify that the terms are perfect squares and that they are separated by subtraction before applying this factoring technique.