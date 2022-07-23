US Units of Length focuses on measuring and converting distances with inches, feet, yards, and miles. Key equivalent measures are \(12\text{ inches}=1\text{ foot}\) , \(3\text{ feet}=1\text{ yard}\) , \(5280\text{ feet}=1\text{ mile}\) , and \(1760\text{ yards}=1\text{ mile}\) . These relationships are used to write a unit fraction, also called a conversion factor, so units cancel correctly during conversion.

To convert, place the new unit in the numerator and the original unit in the denominator. Some conversions take more than one step, such as moving through feet before miles or inches. Length can also be written in mixed units, such as feet and inches, by separating whole larger units from the remaining smaller units. When adding or subtracting mixed units, combine like units first and convert if needed. When borrowing, change the larger unit into the smaller unit. When multiplying or dividing a measurement by a constant, operate on each unit and then simplify the result.