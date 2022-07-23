- 1. Whole Numbers1h 55m
- 2. Integers1h 7m
- 3. Introduction to Solving Equations and Problem Solving Coming soon
- 4. Fractions1h 29m
- 5. Decimals1h 20m
- 6. Ratio, Proportion, and Percent2h 1m
- 7. Graphing and Introduction to Statistics Coming soon
- 8. Geometry49m
- 9. Measurement52m
- 10. Linear Equations and Inequalities6h 29m
- The Distributive Property17m
- Evaluating Expressions15m
- Review: Addition and Subtraction Properties of Equality41m
- Review: Multiplication and Division Properties of Equality30m
- Solving Linear Equations1h 14m
- Introduction to Problem Solving37m
- Formulas21m
- Review: Percent Problem Solving59m
- Mixture Problem Solving43m
- Linear Inequalities in One Variable46m
- 11. Graphing Linear Equations and Inequalities4h 58m
- 12. Systems of Linear Equations1h 43m
- 13. Exponents and Polynomials3h 55m
- Review: Evaluating Exponents29m
- The Product Rule10m
- Intro to the Power Rules18m
- The Power of a Quotient Rule18m
- Negative Exponents28m
- The Quotient Rule13m
- Simplifying Exponential Expressions Using All Exponent Rules6m
- Intro to Polynomials21m
- Adding and Subtracting Polynomials20m
- Multiplying Polynomials33m
- Special Products34m
- 14. Factoring Polynomials2h 42m
- 15. Rational Expressions and Equations3h 40m
- Simplifying Rational Expressions39m
- Multiplying And Dividing Rational Expressions25m
- Adding and Subtracting Rational Expressions with Common Denominators19m
- Least Common Denominators32m
- Adding and Subtracting Rational Expressions with Different Denominators32m
- Rational Equations44m
- Direct & Inverse Variation27m
- 16. Roots and Radicals2h 46m
- 17. Quadratic Equations1h 55m
US Units of Length: Videos & Practice Problems
US Units of Length focuses on measuring and converting distances with inches, feet, yards, and miles. Key equivalent measures are \(12\text{ inches}=1\text{ foot}\) , \(3\text{ feet}=1\text{ yard}\) , \(5280\text{ feet}=1\text{ mile}\) , and \(1760\text{ yards}=1\text{ mile}\) . These relationships are used to write a unit fraction, also called a conversion factor, so units cancel correctly during conversion.
To convert, place the new unit in the numerator and the original unit in the denominator. Some conversions take more than one step, such as moving through feet before miles or inches. Length can also be written in mixed units, such as feet and inches, by separating whole larger units from the remaining smaller units. When adding or subtracting mixed units, combine like units first and convert if needed. When borrowing, change the larger unit into the smaller unit. When multiplying or dividing a measurement by a constant, operate on each unit and then simplify the result.
Conversions: US Length
Conversions: US Length Example 1
Conversions: US Length Example 2
Conversions: US Length Example 3
Conversions: US Length Example 4
Conversions: US Length Example 5
Operations: US Length
Operations: US Length Example 6
Here's what students ask on this topic:
To convert feet to inches, you use the fact that 1 foot equals 12 inches. You multiply the number of feet by the conversion factor expressed as a unit fraction with inches in the numerator and feet in the denominator. For example, to convert 14 feet to inches, multiply 14 by . This cancels out the feet unit and leaves you with inches: inches. This method ensures the units cancel correctly and the conversion is accurate.
When adding mixed units such as feet and inches, first add the like units separately. For example, if you add 3 feet 5 inches and 9 feet 4 inches, add the inches: 5 + 4 = 9 inches, and add the feet: 3 + 9 = 12 feet. Since 9 inches is less than 12 inches (1 foot), no further conversion is needed. The final sum is 12 feet 9 inches. Always add like units first, then convert if the smaller unit exceeds its equivalent in the larger unit.
When subtracting mixed units like yards and feet, and borrowing is needed, convert the larger unit to the smaller unit before borrowing. For example, subtract 2 yards 8 feet from 10 yards 5 feet. Since 5 feet is less than 8 feet, borrow 1 yard from 10 yards, leaving 9 yards. Convert that 1 yard to 3 feet and add to 5 feet, making 8 feet. Now subtract: 8 feet - 8 feet = 0 feet, and 9 yards - 2 yards = 7 yards. The result is 7 yards. This method ensures accurate subtraction across mixed units.
To multiply mixed units by a constant, multiply each unit separately by the constant, then simplify. For example, multiply 7 feet 6 inches by 4. Multiply 7 feet by 4 to get 28 feet, and 6 inches by 4 to get 24 inches. Since 24 inches is more than 12 inches, convert 24 inches to feet: feet. Add this to 28 feet to get 30 feet total. The final answer is 30 feet. This approach keeps units consistent and simplifies the result.
The key equivalent measures in the US system of length are: , , , and . These equivalences are used to create unit fractions for converting between units by canceling out the original units and introducing the new units.
Unit fractions, or conversion factors, are ratios of equivalent measures used to convert between units. To write a unit fraction, place the new unit in the numerator and the original unit in the denominator. For example, to convert feet to inches, use . Multiply the original measurement by this fraction so the original units cancel out, leaving the new units. This method ensures accurate and consistent conversions.