A linear equation is an algebraic statement where the variable is to the first power, and solving it means finding the value of the variable that makes the equation true. For example, in the equation x − 6 = 0, the solution is the value of x that satisfies this equality.

To solve linear equations, the primary goal is to isolate the variable on one side of the equation. This is achieved by performing operations such as addition or subtraction on both sides of the equation, ensuring the creation of equivalent equations—equations that maintain the same balance or truth value. This concept is often illustrated using the balance scale analogy: if you add or remove the same weight from both sides, the scale remains balanced, just as applying the same operation to both sides of an equation preserves equality.

The addition property of equality states that if a = b, then adding the same value c to both sides results in a + c = b + c. This property is particularly useful when an equation involves subtraction, as adding the opposite value cancels out the subtraction. For instance, in x − 6 = 0, adding 6 to both sides cancels the −6, isolating x and yielding x = 6. This solution can be verified by substituting back into the original equation: 6 − 6 = 0, which simplifies to 0 = 0, confirming the correctness.

Similarly, the subtraction property of equality states that if a = b, then subtracting the same value c from both sides results in a − c = b − c. This property is used to eliminate addition in an equation. For example, in 0 = x + 2, subtracting 2 from both sides cancels the +2, isolating x and giving x = −2. Checking this solution by substitution confirms its validity.

When solving linear equations, the solution should always isolate the variable, either in the form x = number or number = x. The key is that the variable stands alone on one side of the equation. By applying the addition and subtraction properties of equality appropriately, one can systematically solve linear equations by canceling out unwanted terms and isolating the variable.