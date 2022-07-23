Table of contents
- 1. Whole Numbers1h 55m
- 2. Integers1h 7m
- 3. Introduction to Solving Equations and Problem Solving Coming soon
- 4. Fractions1h 29m
- 5. Decimals1h 20m
- 6. Ratio, Proportion, and Percent2h 1m
- 7. Graphing and Introduction to Statistics Coming soon
- 8. Geometry49m
- 9. Measurement52m
- 10. Linear Equations and Inequalities6h 29m
- The Distributive Property17m
- Evaluating Expressions15m
- Review: Addition and Subtraction Properties of Equality41m
- Review: Multiplication and Division Properties of Equality30m
- Solving Linear Equations1h 14m
- Introduction to Problem Solving37m
- Formulas21m
- Review: Percent Problem Solving59m
- Mixture Problem Solving43m
- Linear Inequalities in One Variable46m
- 11. Graphing Linear Equations and Inequalities4h 58m
- 12. Systems of Linear Equations1h 43m
- 13. Exponents and Polynomials3h 55m
- Review: Evaluating Exponents29m
- The Product Rule10m
- Intro to the Power Rules18m
- The Power of a Quotient Rule18m
- Negative Exponents28m
- The Quotient Rule13m
- Simplifying Exponential Expressions Using All Exponent Rules6m
- Intro to Polynomials21m
- Adding and Subtracting Polynomials20m
- Multiplying Polynomials33m
- Special Products34m
- 14. Factoring Polynomials2h 42m
- 15. Rational Expressions and Equations3h 40m
- Simplifying Rational Expressions39m
- Multiplying And Dividing Rational Expressions25m
- Adding and Subtracting Rational Expressions with Common Denominators19m
- Least Common Denominators32m
- Adding and Subtracting Rational Expressions with Different Denominators32m
- Rational Equations44m
- Direct & Inverse Variation27m
- 16. Roots and Radicals2h 46m
- 17. Quadratic Equations1h 55m
6. Ratio, Proportion, and Percent
Proportions
6. Ratio, Proportion, and Percent
Proportions: Videos & Practice Problems
0
Concept
Intro To Proportions
Video duration:2m
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0
Problem
Express the sentence as a proportion.
Ten is to fifteen as four is to six.
A
B
C
410=615
D
1015=64
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0
Problem
Express the sentence as a proportion.
Two thirds is to one fifth as two fifths is to one ninth.
A
B
C
D
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0
Problem
Express the sentence as a proportion.
A recipe uses 3 cups of rice for 5 cups of broth, and 15 cups of rice for 25 cups of broth.
A
B
C
D
5c.broth15c.rice=3c.broth25c.rice
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0
Problem
Express the sentence as a proportion.
A car travels 80 miles in 2 hours and 120 miles in 3 hours.
A
B
C
D
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0
Problem
Express the sentence as a proportion.
A paint mixture uses 2.5 liters of blue paint for every 4 liters of white paint, and another mixture uses 7.5 liters of blue paint for every 12 liters of white paint.
A
B
C
2.5Lwhite4Lblue=7.5Lwhite12Lblue
D
7.5Lwhite2.5Lblue=12Lwhite4Lblue
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0
Problem
Express the sentence as a proportion.
A trail map shows 3.6 miles in 1.2 hours, while another section shows 7 miles in hours.
A
B
C
D
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0
Concept
Determine If Proportions Are True
Video duration:4m
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0
Problem
Determine whether the proportion is true or false.
A
True
B
False
C
Cannot be determined
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0
Problem
Determine whether the proportion is true or false.
A
True
B
False
C
Cannot be determined
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0
Problem
Use cross products to determine whether the proportion is true or false.
A
True
B
False
C
Cannot be determined
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0
Problem
Use cross products to determine whether the proportion is true or false.
A
True
B
False
C
Cannot be determined
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0
Problem
Write the sentence as a proportion then determine whether the proportion is true or false.
One and eight tenths is to two as four and five tenths is to five.
A
; False
B
; True
C
; True
D
11082=41055; False
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0
Problem
Write the sentence as a proportion then determine whether the proportion is true or false.
Four bags of flour costs \$12, and eight bags of flour costs \$18.
A
; True
B
; True
C
, False
D
124=168; False
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0
Concept
Solving Proportions
Video duration:3m
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0
Problem
Solve the proportion using cross products.
A
k=15
B
k=12
C
k=18
D
k=815
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0
Problem
Solve the proportion using cross products.
A
p=6
B
p=5
C
p=4.8
D
p=12
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0
Problem
Solve the proportion using cross products.
A
B
C
D
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0
Example
Solving Proportions Example 1
Video duration:2m
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