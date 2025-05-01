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Multiple Choice
Identify the following as either an expression or equation.
A
Expression
B
Equation
C
Both A and B
D
None of the above
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1
First, understand the difference between an expression and an equation: An expression is a combination of numbers, variables, and operations without an equals sign, while an equation includes an equals sign showing that two expressions are equal.
Look at the given mathematical statement: \(\frac{2m}{3} + 8\).
Notice that this statement does not contain an equals sign (\(=\)), so it is not showing a relationship of equality between two quantities.
Since there is no equals sign, this is a mathematical expression, which represents a value but does not state a condition or equality.
Therefore, the correct classification for \(\frac{2m}{3} + 8\) is an expression.
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