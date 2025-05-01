Express the sentence as a proportion.
A trail map shows 3.6 miles in 1.2 hours, while another section shows 7 miles in hours.
Express the sentence as a proportion.
A trail map shows 3.6 miles in 1.2 hours, while another section shows 7 miles in hours.
Write the sentence as a proportion then determine whether the proportion is true or false.
Four bags of flour costs \$12, and eight bags of flour costs \$18.
Write the sentence as a proportion then determine whether the proportion is true or false.
One and eight tenths is to two as four and five tenths is to five.