Sofia plans to buy a car. Her loan statement indicates she will pay \$1,350 in interest for a 3-year loan at 9% simple interest per year. How much did Sofia borrow for the car?
- 1. Whole Numbers1h 55m
- 2. Integers1h 7m
- 3. Introduction to Solving Equations and Problem Solving Coming soon
- 4. Fractions1h 29m
- 5. Decimals1h 20m
- 6. Ratio, Proportion, and Percent2h 1m
- 7. Graphing and Introduction to Statistics Coming soon
- 8. Geometry49m
- 9. Measurement52m
- 10. Linear Equations and Inequalities6h 29m
- The Distributive Property17m
- Evaluating Expressions15m
- Review: Addition and Subtraction Properties of Equality41m
- Review: Multiplication and Division Properties of Equality30m
- Solving Linear Equations1h 14m
- Introduction to Problem Solving37m
- Formulas21m
- Review: Percent Problem Solving59m
- Mixture Problem Solving43m
- Linear Inequalities in One Variable46m
- 11. Graphing Linear Equations and Inequalities4h 58m
- 12. Systems of Linear Equations1h 43m
- 13. Exponents and Polynomials3h 55m
- Review: Evaluating Exponents29m
- The Product Rule10m
- Intro to the Power Rules18m
- The Power of a Quotient Rule18m
- Negative Exponents28m
- The Quotient Rule13m
- Simplifying Exponential Expressions Using All Exponent Rules6m
- Intro to Polynomials21m
- Adding and Subtracting Polynomials20m
- Multiplying Polynomials33m
- Special Products34m
- 14. Factoring Polynomials2h 42m
- 15. Rational Expressions and Equations3h 40m
- Simplifying Rational Expressions39m
- Multiplying And Dividing Rational Expressions25m
- Adding and Subtracting Rational Expressions with Common Denominators19m
- Least Common Denominators32m
- Adding and Subtracting Rational Expressions with Different Denominators32m
- Rational Equations44m
- Direct & Inverse Variation27m
- 16. Roots and Radicals2h 46m
- 17. Quadratic Equations1h 55m
A reservoir’s water level decreased by 20% over the summer due to evaporation. If the water level is currently at 120 million liters, how much water was there initially?
million liters
million liters
100 million liters
120 million liters
A city’s population grew from 120,000 to 138,000 people in one year. What is the percent increase in population?
A smartphone originally costs \$800 but is now sold for \$680. Determine the percent decrease in price.
Last season, a farmer harvested 500 kg of rice. Due to improved techniques, the harvest is estimated to increase by 20% this season. How much rice is the farmer looking to harvest this season?
Ivy wants to buy a dress that originally costs \$120. The store is having a sale and offers \$35 off the original price. What is the sale price of the dress?
There is a winter coat I’ve been eyeing that costs \$250. If it is bought in cash, I would receive a 20% discount. How much would I pay for that winter coat if I buy it in cash now?
A pair of running shoes costs \$80. The store is offering a 25% discount. Calculate the amount of discount and the sale price of the shoes.