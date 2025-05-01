Prealgebra & Beginning Algebra
Improve your experience by picking them
00
−3-3
33
77
Master Intro To Rational Expressions with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Simplify each expression.
x−77−x\(\frac{x-7}{7-x}\)
x2−1616−x2\(\frac{x^2-16}{16-x^2}\)
x2−10x+24(4−x)(6−x)\(\frac{x^2-10x+24}{(4-x)(6-x)}\)
For which of the following values of xx is the rational expression undefined?
5x\(\frac{5}{x}\)
x+1x2−9\(\frac{x+1}{x^2-9}\)
Evaluate the rational expression below at x=−1x=-1.
12x+3\(\frac{12}{x+3}\)
Evaluate the rational expression below at x=2x=2.
x2−4x2−x−6\(\frac{x^2-4}{x^2-x-6}\)
Evaluate the rational expression below at x=−2x=-2.
3xx2+x−6\(\frac{3x}{x^2+x-6}\)