Prealgebra & Beginning Algebra
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20x2y2−2xy−620x^2y^2-2xy-6
20x2y2+6xy−620x^2y^2+6xy-6
20x2y2+2xy−620x^2y^2+2xy-6
20x2y2−6xy−620x^2y^2-6xy-620x2y2−6xy−6
Master Multiply Polynomials Using the Distributive Property Example 2 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Multiply each expression.
(3x2−5x+3)2x2(3x^2-5x+3)2x^2
Multiply the polynomials using FOIL.
(x−5)(x−12)\(\left\)(x-5\(\right\))\(\left\)(x-12\(\right\))
(4x+7)(−x+6)\(\left\)(4x+7\(\right\))\(\left\)(-x+6\(\right\))
(x2−3x)(2x+8)\(\left\)(x^2-3x\(\right\))\(\left\)(2x+8\(\right\))
Multiply the polynomials.
(x+4)(3x2−2x+1)\(\left\)(x+4\(\right\))\(\left\)(3x^2-2x+1\(\right\))
Multiply the polynomials.
(x+3)(x−5)(−2x+1)\(\left\)(x+3\(\right\))\(\left\)(x-5\(\right\))\(\left\)(-2x+1\(\right\))
3a(5a+3b)3a(5a+3b)
−x(3x2−4x+2)-x(3x^2-4x+2)