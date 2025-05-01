Prealgebra & Beginning Algebra
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y8\(\frac{y}{8}\)
1y8\(\frac{1}{y^8}\)
y8y^8y8
18y\(\frac{1}{8y}\)8y1
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Simplify the expression with NO negative exponents.
2−1⋅242^{-1}\(\cdot\)2^4
a3⋅a−7⋅a5a^3\(\cdot\) a^{-7}\(\cdot\) a^5
3−45−2\(\frac{3^{-4}\)}{5^{-2}}
Rewrite the expression with NO negative exponents.
10−110^{-1}
15−3\(\frac{1}{5^{-3}\)}
−6−2-6^{-2}
9z−69z^{-6}
2−1+4−12^{-1}+4^{-1}