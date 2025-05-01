Multiple Choice
Use the graph to identify the solution to the system of equations or identify that the system has or infinitely many solutions. If there is a solution, check that the point satisfies both equations.
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Use the graph to identify the solution to the system of equations or identify that the system has or infinitely many solutions. If there is a solution, check that the point satisfies both equations.
Determine the number of solutions the system of equations has without graphing.