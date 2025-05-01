Prealgebra & Beginning Algebra
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Master Direct Variation with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
If yy varies directly as xx, and y=18y=18 when x=6x=6, find yy when x=10x=10.
The distance dd a car travels varies directly as the time tt. If the car travels 180 km in 3 hours, find how far it will travel in 5 hours.
The time tt (in hours) required to travel a fixed distance varies inversely as the speed ss (in m/hr). If it takes 6 hours to travel a certain distance at 50 mi/hr, how long will it take to travel the same distance at 75 mi/hr?