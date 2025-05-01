Prealgebra & Beginning Algebra
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21cm21\(\operatorname{\mathrm{cm}\)}21cm
10.5cm10.5\(\operatorname{\mathrm{cm}\)}10.5cm
65.94cm65.94\(\operatorname{\mathrm{cm}\)}65.94cm
32.97cm32.97\(\operatorname{\mathrm{cm}\)}
Master Area of a Circle Example 2 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
What is the radius of the following circle?
Find the circumference. Use π=3.14π=3.14.
Find the area of the circle. Use π=227\(\pi\)=\(\frac{22}{7}\) and simplify.