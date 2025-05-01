Prealgebra & Beginning Algebra
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13a+8b+513a+8b+5
13a+11b13a+11b
13a+6b+513a+6b+5
11a+8b+511a+8b+5
Master Simplifying Expressions with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Multiply.
6(8+9z)6\(\left\)(8+9z\(\right\))
−1(y+2x+3)-1(y+2x+3)
Simplify the expression.
−3(x+6)+5(11−9x)-3(x+6)+5(11-9x)
8+6(5−3y)8+6(5-3y)
2c+3(7+c)−92c+3(7+c)-9
−5(−9x2)-5\(\left\)(-9x^2\(\right\))
3(4x2yz)3\(\left\)(4x^2yz\(\right\))
Simplify by combining like terms.
(A) 3b+4b+b3b+4b+b