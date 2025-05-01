Multiple Choice
Given the linear inequality , determine if the following ordered pair is a solution to the inequality.
7
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Given the linear inequality , determine if the following ordered pair is a solution to the inequality.
(2,3)
Given the linear inequality , determine if the following ordered pair is a solution to the inequality.
(−2,9)
Given the linear inequality , determine if the following ordered pair is a solution to the inequality.
(0,−2)
Given the linear inequality , determine if the following ordered pair is a solution to the inequality.
(3,43)
Given the linear inequality , determine if the following ordered pair is a solution to the inequality.
(32,81)