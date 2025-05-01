Prealgebra, Beginning Algebra, & Intermediate Algebra
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Solve the equation.
−5x+4−3=x−1x+4\(\frac{-5}{x+4}\)-3=\(\frac{x-1}{x+4}\)
5x−23x=4+3x\(\frac{5}{x}\)-\(\frac{2}{3x}\)=4+\(\frac{3}{x}\)
Is the following a rational expression or equation?
17x+121x−2\(\frac{17x+1}{21x-2}\)
Solve the following.
−3nn+2+2n4n+8=68n+16-\(\frac{3n}{n+2}\)+\(\frac{2n}{4n+8}\)=\(\frac{6}{8n+16}\)
2x+4x−1=5\(\frac{2x+4}{x-1}\)=5
3mm2−9=112x+13\(\frac{3m}{m^2-9}\)=\(\frac{11}{2x+13}\)
p2p−4+44−p=1\(\frac{p^2}{p-4}\)+\(\frac{4}{4-p}\)=1