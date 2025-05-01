Multiple Choice
Graph the inequality .
5
views
Graph the inequality .
Given the linear inequality , determine if the following ordered pair is a solution to the inequality.
Given the linear inequality , determine if the following ordered pair is a solution to the inequality.
Given the linear inequality , determine if the following ordered pair is a solution to the inequality.
Given the linear inequality , determine if the following ordered pair is a solution to the inequality.
Given the linear inequality , determine if the following ordered pair is a solution to the inequality.
Given the linear inequality , determine if the following ordered pair is a solution to the inequality.