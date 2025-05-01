Rewrite the difference as a single logarithm. Further simplify if possible.
20. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Properties of Logarithms
- Multiple Choice5views
- Multiple Choice
Use the power property to rewrite the log expression.5views
- Multiple Choice
Rewrite the log expression as a single log.5views
- Multiple Choice
Rewrite the difference as a single logarithm. Further simplify if possible.4views
- Multiple Choice
Use the power property to rewrite the log expression.4views
- Multiple Choice
Rewrite the sum as a single logarithm. Further simplify if possible.5views
- Multiple Choice
Rewrite the difference as a single logarithm. Further simplify if possible.4views
- Multiple Choice
Determine if the given log statement is true or false.5views
- Multiple Choice
Rewrite the log expression as a sum of multiple logs. Further simplify if possible.5views
- Multiple Choice
Rewrite the log expression as the sum or difference of multiple logs.5views
- Multiple Choice
Rewrite the log expression as a difference of multiple logs. Further simplify if possible.5views
- Multiple Choice
Rewrite the log expression as a difference of multiple logs. Further simplify if possible.4views
- Multiple Choice
Rewrite the sum as a single logarithm. Further simplify if possible.5views
- Multiple Choice
Rewrite the log expression as a single log.5views
- Multiple Choice
Rewrite the log expression as a sum of multiple logs. Further simplify if possible.10views