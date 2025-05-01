Multiple Choice
Indicate whether the graph of each equation is a circle, an ellipse, a hyperbola, or a parabola.
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Indicate whether the graph of each equation is a circle, an ellipse, a hyperbola, or a parabola.
Indicate whether the graph of each equation is a circle, an ellipse, a hyperbola, or a parabola.
Identify whether the equation is of an ellipse or hyperbola.
Indicate whether the graph of each equation is a circle, an ellipse, a hyperbola, or a parabola.
Identify whether the equation is of an ellipse or hyperbola.
Identify whether the equation is of an ellipse or hyperbola.
Determine if the transverse axis is horizontal or vertical for the following hyperbolas.
Determine if the transverse axis is horizontal or vertical for the following hyperbolas.
Determine if the transverse axis is horizontal or vertical for the following hyperbolas.