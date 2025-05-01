Multiple Choice
Write the following as an algebraic expression.
Three times a number plus 8.
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Write the following as an algebraic expression.
Three times a number plus 8.
Let be the number. Translate the following phrase into an algebraic expression.
the sum of and a number
Let be the number. Translate the following phrase into an algebraic expression.
negative nineteen times a number
Write the following as an algebraic expression.
negative three times the value of increased by 5.
Write the following as an algebraic expression.
11 less than triple a number.
Let be the number. Translate the following phrase into an algebraic expression.
a number divided by .